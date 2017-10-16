'Game of Thrones' season 8: 'World War 3 in Westeros'

There’s World War 3 happening in “Game of Thrones” season 8, Liam Cunningham joked in a recent interview. The actor also revealed how the fans will not see one character related to Davos on the show in the final season of the popular TV series. Meanwhile, construction of the Winterfell set is continuing in full swing in Northern Ireland.

In a recent interview with TV Guide, Cunningham (Davos Seaworth) joked about how Westeros is heading for World War 3. The major focus on the war, with just six episodes left on the show, limits the producers’ ability to introduce new characters.

One character that the fans will not get to see on the show is Davos’ wife Marya. The grieving mother lost her son during the Battle of Blackwater, and her husband is now busy fighting another war instead of spending time with her to comfort her after the loss they both suffered.

There will be many deaths in the coming war, and the situation looks bleak for humanity. The report notes that if Davos manages to survive this big battle he has his work cut out when it comes to seeking forgiveness from his wife for not being there with her when she needed him.

Meanwhile, new pictures and a video showing the production set in Northern Ireland have leaked online. The pictures and the video posted on Watchers on the Wall show the set being covered in a white material depicting snow. The set in Moneyglass is generally used to film the exterior and the courtyard scenes of Winterfell.

Winter has finally arrived in Westeros. And this time around the cold winds from the north will also bring an Army of the Dead. The White Walker invasion began in the finale episode of the previous season, after the Night’s King was able to bring down the Wall.