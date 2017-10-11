'Game of Thrones' season 7: Behind the scenes of that wight scene

A new behind-the scenes video of the wight scene in “Game of Thrones” season 7 has been released online. The stunt performer of the scene, cast member Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), and Director Jeremy Podeswa shared their insights about how this crucial scene was filmed for the show. The following article contains spoilers.

Seeing a wight for the very first time in her life must have been a terrifying experience for Cersei, but filming the scenes was fun for Headey. In a new video released online [see below] the actress said that she was giggling righting before the filming of this scene because she’s a “horror nerd.”

The stunt performer who played the role of the zombie in this scene is Michael Byrch. The video shows the stunt performer sharing his thoughts on how he filmed the scene.

Podeswa explained that even though this was just one wight, compared to the thousands that they have shown in the TV series, it was still very complicated to create the right look for this specific zombie. Given the importance of the scene, and the fact that the viewers will get to see this wight up-close and for a longer duration; there were a lot of details that had to be put into it.

The visual effects team had to show the skeletal body, shredded skin, and the general body in an advanced state of decay. The stunt man had to wear a green suit and a layer of prosthetics for this scene, and the graphics team completed the rest of the look.

Now that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) has proven that the threat is real and not some fairy tale, the real war will begin in “Game of Thrones” season 8. The Seven Kingdoms don’t have a lot of time to prepare as the Wall has fallen and the Army of the Dead is marching in.

Credit: GameofThrones/ YouTube