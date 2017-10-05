'Game of Thrones' season 8: Cast members start costume fitting

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A poster of "Game of Thrones" season 7 of HBO starring Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. GameofThrones/ Facebook

The pre-production work of “Game of Thrones” season 8 is proceeding in full swing. The cast members have begun their costume fitting, and Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) and Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) have shared pictures of them getting ready for the show.

There have been reports of some of the cast members of the show getting some pre-production work done at Belfast, which has been the headquarters for the show, for season 8. Clarke has been sharing pictures of getting her hair ready for the next season, and now she is joined by fellow cast member Headey, who also shared a picture online [see below].

The pictures that the cast members have released online so far suggests that they are working on the hair and the costumes at the moment. All major TV shows generally have a costume fitting session a few weeks before the actual filming begins, to make sure the production schedule is followed without any unwanted delays due to ill-fitting costumes.

As far as the filming is concerned, it should start some time later this month. In an interaction with the fans at the Stockholm Comic Con, a video of which has been posted on YouTube, cast member Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont) revealed that the script read trough for all the actors will be on the 9th. So, by next week all the cast members will be amongst the first to know how the massively popular TV series ends.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) has also confirmed in a previous interview with Collider that filming is set to begin in October. The sets are already being built at Northern Ireland, where the cast and crew will work together one last time for the show.

Although the filming of “Game of Thrones” season 8 will begin this month, the producers are yet to announce a release date.

 

 

AAAAHHHHHHH SHHHHIIIII****** _ I done did it. Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know. _⚡️ All hail to the magnificence of @kevalexanderhair and @candicebanks74 the genius creators of &#39;KHALEESI WIG&#39; (and not forgetting all the hair on game of thrones for 8 glorious years) for at long last making this magical moment a reality. __ ❤ ️____ #khaleesikicksoff #gameofthrones #cominghomeneverfeltsogood

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Sep 19, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

 

 

 

The experiment continues. My IQ has stayed around average and my need to be near fire breathing creatures and uncomfortable seats made of iron has trebled. #hereslookingatyoukid #canyoutellthiswasshotonaniphone? #apparentlyblondestakemoreselfies _

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Sep 20, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

 

Credit: Emilia Clarke/ Instagram 

Season 8 ... Hair and Teeth ... HAIR AND TEETH !!! I @kevalexanderhair @candicebanks74 ___

A post shared by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey) on Oct 4, 2017 at 5:21am PDT

Credit: Lena Headey/ Instagram

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car