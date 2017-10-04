Watch the trailer of the new 'Game of Thrones' game

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A picture of The Wall in HBO TV series "Game of Thrones." Facebook/ Game of Thrones

The wait for “Game of Thrones” season 8 may be a long one, but the wait just got easier with a new game from the franchise. The Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) strategy game is set in Westeros, with recognisable elements from the TV series. A teaser trailer of the game has now been released online.

The game titled “Game of Thrones: Conquest” lets the player take control of a new House in the fantasy world of Westeros. The player will have to navigate the dangerous political landscape of the land, which is filled with intrigue and betrayal. The ultimate goal of the game is winning the Iron Throne.

Apart from fighting the other Houses of the land, the player will eventually have to face the White Walker invasion in the North. The teaser trailer [see below] shows the White Walkers marching on the Seven Kingdoms with the Army of the Dead. The scene appears to show them having crossed the Wall, and targeting the first castle in their path.

It is not clear what timeline the game has been set in. If it is from the same time period as the TV series, then the players will get to meet some of the characters from the show.

The filming of the next season of the popular TV series is yet to begin. The fans may have to wait till 2019 to see the final chapter of the long running series. There is also no word from George RR Martin about when the next book in “A Song of Ice and Fire” series will be released. The game may prove to be a good fix for the addicted fans.

“Game of Thrones: Conquest” will be released on Oct. 19. Fans will be able to download the game for free on iTunes and Google Play. There will be in-game purchases that the players can opt for to get an upper hand.

Credit: WB Games/ YouTube

