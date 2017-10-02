'Game of Thrones' season 8 casting 'sassy' girl and a mercenary

Casting for “Game of Thrones” season 8 is currently ongoing. The producers are reportedly casting a “sassy and attractive” girl and a mercenary, among other new characters. The sets are also being readied at Northern Ireland, and filming for the TV series is expected to begin soon.

Since this is the very last season of the TV series, no major character is expected to be cast. However, there are plenty of relatively minor roles that will need new actors to join the show. According to a report by The Sun two of these new roles are a “sassy and attractive girl” and “colourful” young actor to play the role of a sentry. Both these characters are said to be for the North.

The other character reportedly being cast for the show is a mercenary. This appears to be a character of some significance as filming is scheduled till next June for the actor who will play this role. The length of the filming suggests that this is a recurring character.

The mercenary character has been described as “An authoritative, fit, cool and charismatic military type" and will need to be "able to ride a horse." The report speculates that this character will be seen working for Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek).

Another character that the producers are looking to cast is said to be “rough and ready, sea-faring type" sailor. If these characters are connected to Euron, then it looks like the character will be back in Westeros, just as Cersei (Lena Headey) has planned.

There are only six episodes in “Game of Thrones” season 8. There’s still a lot of story left to be told for all the major characters, and one character who is expected to return is Tormund (Kristofer Hivju). In a recent interview, cast member Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) said that he believes the character is still alive, Winter is Coming reports.