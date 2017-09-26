'Game of Thrones' season 8: 'Hardhome' director back with team

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A picture of a White Walker from HBO TV series "Game of Thrones." Facebook/ Game of Thrones

After taking a break for a year from the popular “Game of Thrones” TV series, Director Miguel Sapochnik will be back to work on season 8. Cinematographer Fabian Wagner shared the news with all the fans in his post on social media.

Pre-production work for the highly anticipated HBO TV series has already started with some of the sets being constructed in Northern Ireland. In a post on Instagram [see below] Wagner shared a picture of some of the team members who are currently working on the show, and this team includes Sapochnik.

Sapochnik is a veteran director on the show, and has directed the epic episodes “Battle of Bastards,” “The Winds of Winter” and “Hardhome.” These episodes featured some of the best battle sequences on the show so far and the season 6 finale featured the big explosion of the Sept of Baelor.

The return of Sapochnik is significant because there will be many more massive battles in the six remaining episodes on the show. The coming battles will be mostly fought against the Night’s King and his Army of the Dead.

Apart from the sheer number of people that are expected to fight in this battle from both sides, there’s also the fight between dragons, which should be most exciting to watch. So, an experienced director like Sapochnik would be crucial to film these fights.

Meanwhile, Music Composer Ramin Djawadi will be making an “exciting announcement” soon on Facebook. It is not clear if this has something to do with the popular fantasy TV series.

Although the preliminary work for “Game of Thrones” season 8 has started, the release date of the show is yet to be announced. The show is expected to air in 2018, but there’s a possibility that he fans will have to wait till 2019 to see the final season.

Back on Game of Thrones for prep of the final season and the team is back together. Good times even though winter is already here #gameofthrones #miguelsapochnik #carolinevalderson #joebauer #stevekullback #vfx #dop #setlife #battleofthebastards

A post shared by Fabian Wagner (@fabianwagner78) on Sep 25, 2017 at 3:53am PDT

Credit: Fabian Wagner/ Instagram

Credit: Game of Thrones/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Roger Federer absorbs 'losses faster and faster' at age 36
LeBron James still plans to finish career with Cleveland Cavaliers
Red Bull Racing confirm new partnership with Aston Martin
Tom Brady turns on friend Donald Trump amid anthem protests
Nerlens Noel, Dallas Mavericks could part ways in 2018
Nerlens Noel, Dallas Mavericks could part ways in 2018
Kristaps Porzingis ready to embrace leadership role with Knicks
Kristaps Porzingis ready to embrace leadership role with Knicks
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘really relaxed as a couple’
'Days of Our Lives' Sept. 26-29 spoilers [VIDEO]
Prince Harry secretly visits Meghan Markle on ‘Suits’ set
‘Poldark’ season 4: Demelza’s family life
'PLL' spinoff: 'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' pilot ordered by Freeform
'PLL' spinoff update: Freeform orders 'The Perfectionists' pilot
Ex-‘Australian Idol’ Kate DeAraugo facing 15 years for drug, weapons charges
Ex-‘Australian Idol’ Kate DeAraugo facing 15 years for drug, weapons charges
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car