'Game of Thrones' season 8: 'Hardhome' director back with team

After taking a break for a year from the popular “Game of Thrones” TV series, Director Miguel Sapochnik will be back to work on season 8. Cinematographer Fabian Wagner shared the news with all the fans in his post on social media.

Pre-production work for the highly anticipated HBO TV series has already started with some of the sets being constructed in Northern Ireland. In a post on Instagram [see below] Wagner shared a picture of some of the team members who are currently working on the show, and this team includes Sapochnik.

Sapochnik is a veteran director on the show, and has directed the epic episodes “Battle of Bastards,” “The Winds of Winter” and “Hardhome.” These episodes featured some of the best battle sequences on the show so far and the season 6 finale featured the big explosion of the Sept of Baelor.

The return of Sapochnik is significant because there will be many more massive battles in the six remaining episodes on the show. The coming battles will be mostly fought against the Night’s King and his Army of the Dead.

Apart from the sheer number of people that are expected to fight in this battle from both sides, there’s also the fight between dragons, which should be most exciting to watch. So, an experienced director like Sapochnik would be crucial to film these fights.

Meanwhile, Music Composer Ramin Djawadi will be making an “exciting announcement” soon on Facebook. It is not clear if this has something to do with the popular fantasy TV series.

Although the preliminary work for “Game of Thrones” season 8 has started, the release date of the show is yet to be announced. The show is expected to air in 2018, but there’s a possibility that he fans will have to wait till 2019 to see the final season.

Back on Game of Thrones for prep of the final season and the team is back together. Good times even though winter is already here #gameofthrones #miguelsapochnik #carolinevalderson #joebauer #stevekullback #vfx #dop #setlife #battleofthebastards A post shared by Fabian Wagner (@fabianwagner78) on Sep 25, 2017 at 3:53am PDT

Credit: Fabian Wagner/ Instagram

Rally the realm.Join #GameofThrones composer @Djawadi_Ramin tomorrow at 9:30am PT for a special announcement on @Facebook Live. pic.twitter.com/g7Nh8dAoKu — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) September 25, 2017

Credit: Game of Thrones/ Twitter