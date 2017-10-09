'Game of Thrones' season 8: Tight security for script; Kit Harington's wedding

The script read-through and rehearsals for “Game of Thrones” season 8 have begun. The security has been tightened significantly to make sure there are no plot leaks. The security measures are particularly tight for cast members, who are apparently not allowed to take the scripts outside the studio.

The cast finally got next season's script, but it comes with interesting security measures. In an interview with IGN, Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth) confirmed that he has been given the script of all six episodes, but there is one problem: he hasn’t been able to open any of them.

The new security measures don’t allow the actors to open the script or even take it out of the studio. It may be in place to make sure that there are no leaks because of misplaced scripts or non-authorised personnel reading it.

Cunningham compared the feeling of reading the last six episodes to that of pulling the pin of a grenade. On the question of whether he thinks Davos will make it out alive, the actor joked about getting ready to sit on the Iron Throne. On a more serious note, he said that when he joined the show his ambition was to make it to the last season. Now that he has attained that goal, his ambition is to make it until the final episode.

The cast members will first undergo a script read-through, then rehearsals will begin. Actual filming is scheduled to start sometime later this month.

It will not be all work for the cast of “Game of Thrones” season 8. The cast and crew may get to enjoy a short break and attend a wedding together. Kit Harington (Jon Snow) recently confirmed that he is getting married to former cast member Rose Leslie (Ygritte).