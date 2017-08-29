'Game of Thrones' season 8: What to expect

The long wait for “Game of Thrones” season 8 has begun. Some reports suggest the fans will have to wait till 2019 to watch their favourite show again. Here’s a look at what to expect in terms of the plot as the story movies forward.

The first big conflict will be between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). The revelation that the King in the North is actually the rightful heir to the Iron Throne will come in between the two lovers, the producers teased in a new video [see below].

The alliance between Jon and Daenerys may be two important at the moment to let the Iron Throne come in between them. But the revelation from Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) will at least cause a rift between the two, if it doesn’t tear them apart.

The first reaction for the two characters would be the awkwardness of realising that they are related. Daenerys is Jon’s aunt, and they have slept together. While incest was a common practice among the Targaryens, it is still something alien to the King in the North and the Mother of Dragons. The two characters will have to find a way to deal this new revelation because they have more important problem to deal with in the North

While Dany and Jon fight in the North, Cersei (Lena Headey) will be busy taking back the lands that were conquered by the Mother of Dragons. She has used the Iron Bank’s gold to enlist the support of the Golden Company to fight for her. Euron (Pilou Asbæk) has been tasked with bringing the soldiers from Essos to Westeros.

When the 20,000 soldiers of the Golden Company land in Westeros; they will bring with them their horses and elephants. So, the battles in “Game of Thrones” season 8 will include elephants. In the North, the zombie Viserion will fight his brothers.

Credit: GameofThrones/ YouTube