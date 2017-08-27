'Game of Thrones' season 7 finale leaked plot details: Another big death

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A poster of HBO TV series "Game of Thrones." Facebook/ Game of Thrones

There’s another big death coming in “Game of Thrones” season 7. It will be curtains for a very important character who has been there on the show for a very long time. Leaked plot details reveal who this is, and also the other major events in the finale. The following article contains spoilers.

There is a big wedge between Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya (Maisie Williams), thanks to an old letter that Little Finger (Aidan Gillen) dug up. As previously reported, this storyline will play out in the finale. The two sisters will be at each other’s throats, but Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) will intervene and save the day.

The Three-eyed Raven will expose Little Finger’s plan, which will lead to the latter’s arrest. As the Lady of Winterfell, Sansa will hear the case and sentence Petyr Baelish to death. Arya will be the one who will carry out this sentence.

Meanwhile, Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) attraction towards Jon Snow (Kit Harington) will lead them to have some steamy sex on a boat. This should cement the alliance of the North with the Mother of Dragons.

While everyone still thinks of Jon Snow as the illegitimate son of Ned (Sean Bean), the finale will reveal his true identity as a Targaryen. Sam (John Bradley) and Bran will find out that the King in the North is actually the son of Prince Rhaegar and Lyanna Stark. This revelation makes his claim to the Iron Throne stronger than anyone else in the realm at the moment, including Daenerys.

The other big event in the “Game of Thrones” season 7 finale is Night’s King’s attack with zombie Viserion. The Wall will fall in episode 7, and set the stage for the final war between the living and the dead in season 8. Jon Snow, Daenerys, and Cersei (Lena Headey) will meet to discuss this very threat in the next episode.

