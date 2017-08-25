'Game of Thrones' season 7 episode 7 preview: A fight for peace

'Game of Thrones'
A poster of "Game of Thrones" season 7 of HBO starring Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. GameofThrones/ Facebook

The big event in “Game of Thrones” season 7 episode 7 is the meeting of giants on screen. Characters who have not faced each other since the first season will meet once again to discuss the biggest problem they are yet to face. The preview video released online shows how the stage will be set for this massive meeting. The following article contains spoilers based on the trailer.

With the proof of the White Walker threat in their hands, Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) and his team will prepare to make their arguments in front of the biggest gathering in Westeros. Everyone from Daenerys (Emili Clarke) and her followers to Cersei (Lena Headey) and her followers will be present at this meeting.

Since there is a risk of assassination attempts by either side, especially from Cerse’s side, both armies will be face to face at this meeting. In case something goes grown, then the armies will clash and there will be blood and chaos all around. Little Finger (Aidan Gillen) is back at Winterfell, so he may not be in a position to pull something for his personal gain at King’s Landing. Such an outcome, which is unlikely, will be just what the Night’s King would want.

For Cersei it would be wise to take Jon’s offer and bide her time. She’s currently facing an unwinnable war, and the commander of her armies knows it. She may have little choice, unless she has something more sinister planned, like the one she had for the High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce).

Jon Snow and Cersei have not met since the first season, and this is the first time the Mother of Dragons will be seeing her biggest rival in Westeros. The other interesting reunion in the “Game of Thrones” season 7 finale is that of the Clegane brothers.

Credit: GameofThrones/ YouTube

