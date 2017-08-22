'Game of Thrones' season 7: See the letter Sansa is worried about

Game of Thrones
Actor Sophie Turner arrives at a screening of X-Men Apocalypse at a cinema in London, Britain, May 9, 2016. Reuters/Hannah McKay

There is another big confrontation coming between Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa (Sophie Turner), all because of a letter. The producers have released an image of this letter, and also shared their thoughts on how Little Finger (Aidan Gillen) is stoking this conflict for his personal gain. The following article contains spoilers from the episodes that have already aired.

Sansa was forced to write that letter to her family, but Arya doesn’t see it that way. If the letter gets out, it can seriously jeopardize the Lady of Winterfell’s grip on the army Jon Snow (Kit Harington) has assembled. If things get out of hand, and the northerners come to know how their Lady betrayed the Starks, then the King in the North won’t have an army when he returns.

Things are already difficult for Sansa, with her marriage to the Lannisters and the Boltons. The letter that is the source of all the tension has been posted on Making Game of Thrones. Co-executive Producer D.B. Weiss also teased how this letter will have an impact in the season finale, which is the seventh episode.

In the video [see below] Weiss pointed out how Sansa sees her sister as a real threat, especially after she saw the creepy human masks in the bedroom. The Lady of Winterfell had taken the kill list very lightly, until Bran (aka Three-eyed Raven) (Isaac Hempstead Wright) mentioned it. Now, Sansa recognises the power of her sister, after seeing her skills with the sword and abilities as a highly skilled assassin.

Little Finger has been expertly stoking Sansa’s fears, and attempting to force a conflict between the two Stark sisters. Whether this manipulation will have the desired effect or if Lord Baelish has finally bit on more than he can chew, readers will find out in the season finale.

Credit: GameofThrones/ YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car