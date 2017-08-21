'Game of Thrones' season 7: Fans feel 'robbed' of a good reunion

By @sachintrivedig on
Peter Dinklage From The HBO Series 'Game of Thrones' Arrives At The 66th Primetime Emmy Awards In Los Angeles
IN PHOTO: Actor Peter Dinklage from the HBO series "Game of Thrones" arrives at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2014. Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

An important reunion between Bronn and Tyrion was skipped in the recently aired episode of “Game of Thrones” season 7. Commenting on this decision by the producers, some of the fans expressed their unhappiness online. The following article contains minor spoilers from the episodes that have aired already.

While the HBO TV series focused on the big reunions, like that of the Stark children, there was one other reunion that was skipped over. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Bronn (Jerome Flynn) were good friends once, before events forced them to go their separate ways. Now, they find themselves on opposing sides, but the recently aired episode showed that there’s still a sense of friendship and mutual admiration left.

Tyrion trusted Bronn enough to approach him to arrange a meeting with Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), and he was not disappointed. However, in a discussion  on Reddit, some of the fans have expressed their disappointment with the producers for skipping this important meeting of two old friends.

The producers decided to skip the reunion between Tyrion and Bronn and went straight to the reunion of Jaime and his brother. Although this approach did have an element of surprise for the audience, some of the fans are not happy about the episode skipping the meeting of the cut-throat and the Imp.

The other disappointment some fans have, which is also related to this scene, is the way Davos (Liam Cunningham) smuggled Tyrion into King’s Landing. Instead of making this an intense, exciting scene the producers chose to keep it simple. Even though Tyrion is the most famous dwarf in the whole kingdom, and particularly in the city, the only problem he faced was the two soldiers at the beach.

With the story moving towards the final chapter, there have been many reunions in “Game of Thrones” season 7 so far. However, the fans can still look forward to a few more interesting meetings, like that or Sandor ‘The Hound’ Clegane (Rory McCann) and his brother and others.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car