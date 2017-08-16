'Game of Thrones' season 7: Horses and dragons aren't that different

One of the more interesting scenes in “Game of Thrones” season 7 is the interaction between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Dany’s (Emilia Clarke) dragon. A video has now been released, in which Harington explained his approach to this scene. The following article contains minor spoilers from the episodes that have already aired.

In a new behind-the-scenes video, Harington said that he wanted to bring something “animalistic” to the scene with Drogon. The actor pointed out that animals, like horses, use their acute sense of smell to decide whether to be friendly or aggressive. The actor tried to use the same logic in his scene.

“If you show quite a vicious animal fear…it will jump on that. If you show it bravery then it will respond in a different way,” Harington said. In the scene on the show, Jon first let Drogon smell him, and he only approached the magical creature after he made certain that it trusts him.

Commenting on this scene, Clarke said that Jon Snow being friendly with Daenerys’ son Drogon is an attractive quality. The actress appeared to be hinting at the possibility of an eventual romance between the two characters. But, before anything happened on the cliff between the two, Jorah (Iain Glen) dropped in.

The other big reunion on the show was between Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). This was not a happy meeting, because the Lannisters share a complicated relationship. The two actors also appeared in a behind-the-scenes video [see below] to share their thoughts about the scene.

One such tender reunion still remains on the show. While Jon Snow is aware that his sister Arya (Maisie Williams) and brother Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) are alive, he’s not going to meet them at Winterfell just yet. He’s off beyond the Wall with an urgent task of capturing a soldier from the Army of the Dead, to prove to everyone in Westeroes that the threat is real.

Credit: GameofThrones/ YouTube