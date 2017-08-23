'Game of Thrones' season 7: Behind the scene of Frozen Lake scene

The Frozen Lake scene in “Game of Thrones” season 7 was bigger than Hardhome, with the involvement of many main characters and also dragons. A new behind-the-scenes video has been released online, which shows how the team was able to pull off the incredible sequences seen on screen. The following article contains spoilers from the episodes that have already aired.

The sequence started to pickup pace with the arrival of a polar bear wight. In the video [see below] the producers revealed that they had been planning for a zombie polar bear for four seasons now, but had to put it off because of budget constraints. They were finally able to overcome this limitation this year, and the result is for everyone to see.

For the main scene of the frozen lake, a lot of the filming was done in Iceland, in locations where regular cars couldn’t be taken. The producers also had a set built at Wolfhill quarry. Commenting on the enormity of the set, Production Designer Deborah Riley compared it to an airport. The team had to match the set to the filming location in Iceland, and had to build an artificial frozen lake for the important scene.

The team did such a good job that cast member Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane) thought that it was a real lake. Rory McCann (Sandor Clegane) also complimented the team for creating such a realistic set. The cast members also had their own set of challenges filming in the harsh weather conditions, and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) in particular was not too happy about jumping into a tank of water.

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) also had a tough job in this scene. She was expected to deliver intense emotions, but in a very artificial environment with green screens all around her.

Credit: GameofThrones/ YouTube