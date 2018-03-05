'Game of Thrones' season 8: 'Walk of shame' body double returns

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A picture of actor Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in HBO TV series "Game of Thrones." Facebook/ Game of Thrones

There will be some interesting times ahead for Cersei (Lena Headey) in “Game of Thrones” season 8. An actress who previously played a body double for Headey will be coming back on the show. Meanwhile, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) spoke about her last day with the costume fitting team in a recent interview.

In a post on Twitter, the Industry Casting agency announced that Rebecca Van Cleave is currently in Belfast, filming for the last season of the popular TV series. The announcement states that the actress will be reprising her role as the body double for Headey.

Cleave previously played Headley’s body double for the infamous Walk of Shame scene, in which Cersei had to atone for her sins by walking naked on the streets of King’s Landing. The return of the actress suggests that there may be another big scene involving nudity for Cersei in the final season.

With Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) travelling north to join the war against the Night King, there may not be any sex scene with her brother for the queen in the next season. What the fans may get to see is the birth of her baby.

The other more likely scenario is Cersei getting married to Euron (Pilou Asbæk), and sharing his bed. Cleave may be involved in the sex scene between these two characters.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Coveteur, Turner explained how certain things on the show are feeling like it is the end. The actress explained how her final day at the costume fitting felt like a regular thing on the show until she said bye to the crew members. The team apparently reminded her that that day may be the last time that they will get to see her.

“Game of Thrones” season 8 is the last for the show, and Turner said that it will begin to get emotional for the cast and crew as they near the end of the filming in the coming months.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car