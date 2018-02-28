'Game of Thrones' season 8: Poster surfaces ahead of time

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A poster of "Game of Thrones" season 7 of HBO starring Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. GameofThrones/ Facebook

The first promo poster of “Game of Thrones” season 8 has surfaced online, ahead of schedule. The poster doesn’t tease any scenes from the show, and just confirms the release of the final installment of the TV series in 2019. The poster may come as welcome news to the fans who are eagerly waiting for any updates regarding the show.

A team from the popular fantasy TV series will be participating in the Licensing Expo, which will be held at Las Vegas in May. A poster of the TV series that is supposed to be revealed at this event has been posted on Collider. The poster just states that the show will return in 2019, but it doesn’t give an exact release date.

The poster just shows the name of the TV series in short form with a black background. There is hint of snow at the edges of the poster. Fans will remember the season 7 poster had a similar design, with the only difference being the background that depicted ice and fire at that time.

The new poster is very bleak. While the season 7 poster was about the arrival of winter and the White Walkers (ice) and the invasion of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) (fire), the new poster appears to tease deaths while fighting the Night King.

One addition in the season 8 poster is the sigils of the Houses Stark, Targaryen and Lannister. The Night King invasion has started, but the war among the three main Houses of Westeros continues.

Meanwhile, the fans have a chance of watching the premiere of “Game of Thrones” season 8 and meeting the cast. A new message posted online [see below] shows Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran) inviting the fans log onto the Omaze website in order win a chance to watch the show and meet the actors.

 

 

Credit: Game of Thrones/ Twitter

Join the Discussion
