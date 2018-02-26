'Game of Thrones' season 8: Massive new set may set another record

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A still from "Game of Thrones" season 7, a HBO TV series. GameofThrones/ Facebook

New leaks from the production sets of “Game of Thrones” season 8 have surfaced online. The crew has reportedly built the biggest set of the show yet, and this is said to be another record that the show will break. The following article contains spoilers.

The cast and crew recently filmed a big battle sequence for the next season at Moneyglass. Winterfell will have to face some challenging days on the show in the current war.

According to a report by WatchersontheWall, they are currently filming the aftermath of a major battle near Winterfell. The battlefield set was reportedly filled with props of dead soldiers and horses.  

The scene is reminiscent of the battles fought by Stannis (Stephen Dillane) and the Boltons. The report doesn’t reveal who will be attacking the Stark stronghold in the next season. The two armies that are poised to attack Winterfell are the Lannisters and the Army of the Dead.

There are two big battles that are said to be featured in the next season. They have reportedly been filming the Winterfell battle sequence since January, and it is expected to continue until March, which is a good indication of the scale of the action sequence. The filming of the second action sequence is said to pick up right after this current one ends.

The other big news about the show is that the production crew has built the biggest set yet at the Magheramorne Quarry. This location was previously used to film scenes related to Castle Black, Blackwater, and Hardhome. The report notes that the size of the set is a record for the show.

It is not clear how this massive new set will be used for “Game of Thrones” season 8, but the report suggests that they may be filming action sequences here which can’t be filmed at the real sets.

