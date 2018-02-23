'Game of Thrones' season 8: Maisie Williams on reading the ending

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) spoke about filming “Game of Thrones” season 8, and teased some details in a recent interview. The production has been ongoing for a long time now, but the actress said that there’s still a lot of filming left.

As a guest at the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, a video of which has been posted on YouTube, Williams said that the filming this time around is a “mammoth task,” and she still has a lot of work ahead of her. Kimmel tried to prod some teasers from the actress by pointing out that her busy schedule suggests that her character will be alive and well for many of the episodes on the show. Williams, however, said that they are taking a lot of time to film each episode, so her work schedule is not a good indication of how long her character will survive.

Williams has already read the script, and said that she knows how it ends. When Kimmel reminded her that the president of HBO has said that they are filming multiple endings this time to make sure that even the cast members don’t know how it will end, Williams said that when she heard that statement she thought they didn’t have the budget to film multiple fake endings, and she joked that presidents tend to tell lies sometimes.

As far as the real ending is concerned, there may be some shocking moments that the fans should be prepared for. Williams said that she was in her bed when she was reading the script, and when she finished she had to lie down for a while, to come to terms with what she had read.

“Game of Thrones” season 8 will have just six episodes, but Williams wasn’t sure whether or not she is allowed to say it. The show is set to premiere sometime in 2019.