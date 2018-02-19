'Game of Thrones' season 8: A dragon over King's Landing

The fate of King’s Landing appears to be sealed in “Game of Thrones” season 8. After a lot of foreshadowing over the years, there is new evidence that suggests that the people in the city will have to face some tough times in the coming war. The following article contains spoilers from episodes that have already aired, and possible scenarios on the show next year.

According to a report by Winter Is Coming, there’s a clue about what’s in store for King’s Landing in the season 7 Blu-ray. In the commentary by the producers there’s a discussion about the Map Room that Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) built. Visual Effects Producer Steve Kullback revealed that they were asked to make this room an open top, with the sky clearly visible. Why did the producers want an open sky room in the city? Kullback wasn’t allowed to share this information because that would be a season 8 spoiler.

The obvious reason for the open top room in King’s Landing, according to the report, is that the fans will get to see a dragon fly overhead from here. There have been two visions on the show that confirm that the city will be burned down, and it may be a dragon that will do the job.

Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) has seen the city and the throne room in ashes in her vision, and Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) has seen a dragon fly over the city in his vision. So, King’s Landing burning to the ground by dragon fire is almost certain. But, what is not clear is which dragon will be responsible.

Apart from the two dragons that belong to Daenerys, there is now one that belongs to the Night King. No matter which dragon is involved, what seems to be certain is that the millions of people living in King’s Landing will face death and annihilation in “Game of Thrones” season 8.