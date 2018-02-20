'Game of Thrones' season 8: New character cast

By @sachintrivedig on
“Game of Thrones” at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (L), Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and Kit Harrington of HBO's "Game of Thrones" pose backstage with their award for Oustanding Drama Series at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Even though “Game of Thrones” season 8 is the last installment of the popular TV series, there will still be new characters joining the show. One of the new comers is Alice Nokes, who will be joining Danielle Galligan and Emer McDaid on the production sets this year.

According to a report by Watchers on the Wall, Nokes previously posed for a picture with fellow cast members Galligan and McDaid, but at that time her casting was not yet confirmed. Now, the CV of the actress posted on her agency’s website confirms that Nokes will be a part of the next season.

Nokes will be playing the role of a character named Willa. Since there is no major character in “A Song of Ice and Fire,” the book series by George RR Martin on which the TV series is based, it isn’t clear who this Willa actually is and which faction she will be fighting for.

There are a few minor characters named Willa in the books, but Nokes may not be playing any of those characters. The new comer will be seen in at least one of the episodes that are being directed by David Nutter.

Nutter will be directing three of the six episodes on the show this year. He will be at the helm of the first, second and the fourth episodes.

The casting for the TV series continues, even as the cast and crew are in the thick of the filming at the moment. The latest casting announcement states that they are looking for Military Guard. This is a relatively small role for an actor who is 25-35 years old. This appears to be an action sequence because they are looking for someone “fit and agile” with a “distinctive face,” and someone who looks like he can handle himself in a fight.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car