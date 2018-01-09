'Game of Thrones' season 8: Wait will be 'worth it'- Emilia Clarke

Filming is underway for “Game of Thrones” season 8, and Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) has dyed her hair blonde this time, instead of wearing a wig. In a recent interview the actress teased some details about what the fans can expect to see on the show.

Clarke attended the Golden Globes, and at the Red Carpet event spoke to Access Hollywood about the final season of the popular fantasy series. In the video posted on YouTube, the actress joked about getting an hour and half of extra sleep every morning, as she doesn’t have to wear her wig to film her scenes.

When asked about the long wait till 2019 to see the final installment of the TV series, the actress first echoed the sentiments of the fans who are frustrated about the wait. She then said that the wait will be “worth it.”

“It’s going to be worth it. Oh my god it’s going to be worth it!” Clarke said. “It’s a really bitter-sweet time for us right now, and a very exciting one,” she added.

This will be the last time that cast and crew will be working on the show together. Some of them, especially the actors playing the main characters, have been a part of the show from the very beginning. The seven year long journey will come to an end when the filming wraps for the show.

Clarke was also asked questions about the plot, but she refused to answer any of them. The actress did tease that the plot is so emotional that she was in a daze after reading the script. After reading she apparently went for a three-hour drive, and even that wasn’t enough to take everything in.

Meanwhile, new pictures of the production set have leaked online. The pictures posted on WatchersontheWall show parts of King’s Landing set still being prepared.