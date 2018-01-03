'Game of Thrones' season 8: Two returning characters and a new entry

There may be some drama in the North in “Game of Thrones” season 8. Two characters who had relatively small roles previously will reportedly be returning to the show. Meanwhile, there’s another new character joining the show as well. The following article contains minor spoilers.

New casting reports have surfaced online. According to a report by Watchers on the Wall, Alys Karstark (Megan Parkinson) and Ned Umber (Harry Grasby) will be seen once again on the show in the final season. The two great Houses had betrayed the Starks and fought with the Boltons. However, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) had decided not to take away their homes, against the wishes of his sister, and allowed the two young heirs to continue to keep their lands and castles, the only condition was that they pledge fealty to the King in the North and rally their banners when asked to do so.

Jon Snow had made a passionate speech, at the time of naming Ned and Alys as heirs, about how the North needs to band together, if they want to survive the long winter that has arrived. All men, women, boys and girls in the North were asked by their king to start preparing for the war. It will be interesting to see if they will be able to put up a united army against the Night King.

Apart from the returning characters, there’s a new entrant this time around. A new character named Fergus (Seamus O’Hara) will be introduced on the show. This names doesn’t exist in “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series, on which the TV show is based, so it will interesting to see who this is. It isn’t clear how big or small this role will be.

Filming of “Game of Thrones” season 8 has been ongoing for a while now. The TV series will air sometime in 2019.