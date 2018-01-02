'Game of Thrones' season 8 theory: Romance and happy ending for Tyrion

Peter Dinklage
Cast member Peter Dinklage attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles April 10, 2016. Reuters/Phil McCarten

“Game of Thrones” season 8 will bring to a close a journey that began a long time ago. But, will at least some of the characters get a happy ending? Here’s a look at what might be in store for Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) based on the character’s journey in the book series by George RR Martin, on which the TV series is based. The following article contains spoilers.

Tyrion is no doubt an intelligent man, someone who only wanted his father to recognise his talents and love him as a son. His is a tale of love. He didn’t get the love of his father, but he later found some measure of happiness in the arms of a peasant girl. Years later when his brother finally revealed that the girl was not a wh-re, as Tywin had said she was, it started the imp’s journey.

Throughout his time in Essos, and during the journey across the Narrow Sea, Tyrion was constantly thinking about his wife- the peasant girl who he married a long time ago. In a way he wants to go and look for her. But, the situation in Westeros and his personal situation don’t give him a lot of control on what he can do or where he can go.

On the show, many of the scenes of this character were cut, and characters that can be potential love interests like Peggy were dropped altogether. So, all that Tyrion is left with is his wine and the strategies to save the world.

Even if they manage to save the world from the armies of the Night King, will there be no love interest for Tyrion? One possibility at the moment is the imp getting back together with Sansa (Sophie Turner). She is the key to the North, and with a marriage between the Lannisters and the Starks the future of the realm can be secured. 

