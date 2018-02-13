'Game of Thrones' season 8 theory: Littlefinger faked his death

A picture of Aidan Gillen [left] as Petyr Baelish and Sophie Turner [right] as Sansa Stark in "Game of Thrones" season 8. Game of Thrones/ Facebook

Is it possible for Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen) to return in “Game of Thrones” season 8? The character met an untimely end on the show, which disappointed some fans because the character was expected to be a major player behind the scenes. The following article contains spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

Littlefinger died in a shocking scene in season 7, but that left many fans wondering how such a calculative man could be blindsided by someone he personally trained. A theory posted on YouTube examines the death scene from this perspective, and the evidence points to an intriguing possibility for the character.

What if the person who died at the hands of Arya (Maisie Williams) is actually a Faceless Man? The circumstances surrounding the death of Littlefinger suggest this very possibility.

The character first guessed that he is in danger when Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) used Baelish’s words “chaos is a ladder.” Then there is that meeting with that peasant girl that Arya secretly watched. Upon turning the volume up it is revealed that the girl said that Littlefinger’s time is up. He can also be seen giving her a coin, which appears to be an iron coin.

How come there’s a sudden connection between the Faceless Men and Baelish? The video points out that the connection has always been there, but it has gone unnoticed till now. The character is actually from Bravos, his great grandfather was from Bravos. So, it is quite possible that Littlefinger has some connection with the Faceless Men.

The peasant girl may be a Faceless Man, and Littlefinger may have faked his death by using the mysterious killers of Bravos. The North appears to be doomed in the coming war against the White Walkers. Will Lord Baelish appear in “Game of Thrones” season 8 at another location?