'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: The Castle White Walkers will attack

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A picture of a White Walker from HBO TV series "Game of Thrones." Facebook/ Game of Thrones

New pictures of the Winterfell set for “Game of Thrones” season 8 being built at Moneyglass, Northern Ireland have surfaced online. The pictures show some modifications to the structure, to prepare for the coming battle against the Night’s King and his army. The following article contains minor spoilers.

The first big castle in the Night’s King’s way of conquering Westeros is Winterfell. The Starks are well aware of this and will make the necessary preparations to defend their home for as long as they can.

Leaked pictures of the Winterfell set posted on WatchersontheWall show crenellations have been added to the outer walls. Crenellations are rectangular spaces at the top of a castle wall. It is a defensive design that allows soldiers to shoot arrows and other weapons through the gaps, while being shielded by the wall from attacks.

The report notes that generally the guard towers were created using computer graphics, but since they have built the actual structure this time around it can be assumed that Winterfell will be seeing some action in the final season.

Another change this year is the amount of snow being depicted at the outer wall, suggesting that this side of Winterfell set will be filmed. This again reinforces the possibility of the castle being attacked by the White Walkers and the Army of the Dead.

According to a report by WinterisComing, filming for the final season of the TV series has already begun. None of the main cast members were spotted on the set, but more information about the kind of scenes they filmed will be revealed in the coming weeks.

With only six episodes of “Game of Thrones” season 8 left, the main focus will be on the wars. Apart from the White Walker threat from the north, the heroes also face the threat of Cersei (Lena Headey) in the south, waiting to take advantage of the situation after the fighting in the north ends.

