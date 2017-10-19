'Game of Thrones' season 8 casting confirms Euron's mission

'Game of Thrones'
A poster of "Game of Thrones" season 7. Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister Helen Sloan/HBO

A major character from “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series, on which the TV series is based, has been cast for “Game of Thrones” season 8. The casting confirms Euron Greyjoy’s (Pilou Asbæk) mission, and the entry of a new faction in the final war! The following article contains minor spoilers.

German actor Marc Rissmann has been cast to play the role of Harry Strickland on the show, WatchersontheWall reports. Readers who are familiar with the books written by George RR Martin will remember the character to be the leader of the Golden Company, a mercenary group in Essos that is said to be 10000 strong with infantry, cavalry and, war elephants.

Cersei (Lena Headey) was last seen remarking how she planned to hire this mercenary group to conquer lands in Westeros. She had even tasked Euron with taking his ships to Essos and bringing back this army for her.

Seeing the Wight in front of everyone must have been a scary experience for Euron. No one would blame him if he just took his army and went back to the Iron Islands to wait for summer, which he promised everyone at the meeting he would do. The Army of the Dead can’t cross water, so the Iron Born will be safe on their island. However, with the casting news there’s little doubt about what Euron is going to do.

Pre-production work for the show has been going on for a while now, with the sets being built in Northern Ireland. However, sets construction has been halted because of hurricane Ophelia. According to a report by WatchersontheWall, a new set is also being built in Belfast.

It isn’t clear what preventive measures and alternative plans have been made after the storm hit Ireland. So far the damage seems to be limited, and only fences of Titaic Studios have been damaged. So, filming of the TV series should begin soon, without any undue delay. 

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car