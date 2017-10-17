HBO boss 'excited' after reading early material for 'Game of Thrones' spin-offs

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A poster of HBO TV series "Game of Thrones." Game of Thrones/ Facebook

The scripts of the “Game of Thrones” spin-offs are still in development, and yet to be delivered to studio executives. However, the “early bibles” of these projects are enough to get CEO Richard Plepler “excited” about the prospects.

“I think we will find with this embarrassment of [writing] riches an exciting property for us to moves forward with,” Plepler said at Mipcom in Cannes, Variety reports. “We are looking some things, I have read a couple of early bibles and I’m excited about what I’ve seen.”

The fantasy TV series based on “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels by George RR Martin is the biggest hit on HBO. No other show comes even close in terms of the viewership. Now that the show is moving towards the end, the studio has to make plans to replace it with something just as attractive.

Instead of planning one prequel series based on the show, HBO currently has about five teams of writers working on different scripts that is based on different time periods in the fantasy world of Westeros. Such a strategy seems prudent as there is increasing competition from newcomers like Netflix, who are vying for viewer attention.

Plepler said that “most” of the writers of the spin-off scripts have “lived inside the ‘Thrones’ eco-system.” So, the fans may continue to enjoy the same quality of work from the new TV series. Martin himself is involved to some extent with at least three of the five shows.

Pre-production work of “Game of Thrones” season 8 is currently underway, with the sets being constructed in Northern Ireland. The producers are yet to announce when the show will air, with some reports suggesting that the wait will be till 2019. In the mean time, HBO can choose the best spin-off series as a replacement.

Related
Join the Discussion
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
More Business
Victoria Police under fire for force used on 12-year-old boy’s arrest [VIDEO]
Trump talks about coming up with the word 'fake'
Anthem kneeling: Mike Pence explains leaving NFL game, receives praise from Trump
Trump administration's immigration policy wish list could derail deal to protect 'dreamers'
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
More News
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Jose Mourinho could be planning a move to PSG
Colin Kaepernick ready to battle NFL owners, files grievance
Aussie Adam Gotsis has break out game for Denver Broncos
LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs reach three-year contract extension
LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs reach three-year contract extension
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’: Trailer releasing in December
‘Deadpool 2’: Josh Brolin ready to play more Cable
‘Vikings’ season 6: Alexander Ludwig shares production update
'Days of Our Lives' Oct. 17-20 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Oct. 17-20: Quinn fights Katie
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Oct. 17-20 spoilers [VIDEOS]
HBO boss 'excited' after reading early material for 'Game of Thrones' spin-offs
‘Game of Thrones’ prequels: Richard Plepler has read ‘early bibles’
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car