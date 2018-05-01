'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: Another flash back possible

Just when the fans thought that they know everything there is to know about the past, there may be another big flash back featured in “Game of Thrones” season 8. An important character may be returning in the next season, whose return may shed more light on what happened before or during Robert’s Rebellion. The following article contains spoilers.

According to a report by WinterisComing, actor Wilf Scolding (Rhaegar Targaryen) may be in Belfast right now. The actor apparently posted a picture of him in front of the Europa Hotel in Belfast, and then quickly deleted the picture after word got out.

Filming of the next season of the popular HBO series is currently ongoing at various locations, including in Belfast. Readers should note that the mere presence of Scodling in the city does not mean that he is there to film for the show, but the act of deleting the picture does suggest that he may be there to do more than just meet some old friends.

The possible return of Rhaegar is intriguing because the show has already established that he is Jon Snow’s father and that he married Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi). Is there something more to the story that the fans will find out in the next season?

An interesting scene to watch would be the last battle Rhaegar fought, and what his last words were. At the moment all the evidence points to Jon Snow being the true heir of the Iron Throne, and this bit of information will become important after the war against the Night’s King ends.

It will be interesting to see if any of the other characters from the past will be featured in a possible flash back in “Game of Thrones” season 8. More information about what is being filmed at the moment may surface online in the coming weeks.