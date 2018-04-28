'Game of Thrones' season 8 production update: Ballintoy Harbour filming complete

Cast member Kit Harington poses at a premiere for season 7 of the television series "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 12, 2017.
Cast member Kit Harington poses at a premiere for season 7 of the television series "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 12, 2017. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Filming at the Ballintoy Harbour set for “Game of Thrones” season 8 has reportedly been completed. New pictures of the set have leaked online, but all the cast and crew had left by the time the pictures were taken.

The Ballintoy Harbour was previously used to film scenes related to the Iron Islands. According to a report by WinterisComing, the filming only took place at night at this location, which has mostly been the norm this time around because the night shoots allows the producers to portray the winter weather conditions better.

None of the cast members were spotted on the set, but the report notes that this doesn’t mean that there weren’t any actors filming at this location. Since the filming took place at night it was difficult to spot anyone on the set.

Will the plot take the fans back to the Iron Islands? The report notes that one possible reason for the production to return to Ballintoy Harbour may be to film only the landscape here without the actors. The footage may then be used in a montage that shows the effects of winter across the realm.

There is good chance that the footage will be used in a montage because the production crew was previously at a location that stood in for Highgarden. House Tyrell is no longer of any consequence, and there is even less reason to return to the Iron Islands, leaving the only logical explanation that the footage shot at these locations will be used to show the arrival of winter in all the seven kingdoms.

Filming for “Game of Thrones” season 8 has been ongoing for a long time now. In an interview with IB3TV, cast member Pilou Asbaek (Euron Greyjoy) said that before they would film for six months for 10 episodes, this time they are filming for ten months for six episodes.

