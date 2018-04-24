'Game of Thrones' season 8: Daenerys back in old costume

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) may be back in her old costume in “Game of Thrones” season 8. Clarke has teamed up with the charity fundraising platform Omaze to give one lucky winner of a contest the chance to visit the set. In a video that has been released online the actress attempted to tease the production set, and in the process revealed her costume.

In a video posted on YouTube, Clarke can be seen wearing the same grey/white winter clothes that she wore in season 7. The actress pointed out that this is the last season of the show, and tried to give the fans a tour of the set.

Clarke couldn’t gain an entry into the set, and the actress showed her mock anger about not being able to tease any of the locations. She then showed how she got the keys to gain entry into the set, and the funny video included a fake alarm that Clark “triggered” by using the key.

The only shot of the set that the fans get to see in the video, which is supposed to be a set of the show, is a room covered with green screen. Clarke joked about the fans getting to see the Iron Throne. Of course there is nothing there to see.

Clarke then tried to read a line from the script. She began with her character looking at her dragons, but the rest of it has been censored. The actress realised that the makers of the video would censor the lines, and again displayed some mock anger.

Towards the end, fellow cast member Kit Harington (Jon Snow) joins in, but only to inform Clarke that she has to stop the video. The actress is helping to raise funds for the RCN Foundation, an independent charity supporting nursing to improve the health and well-being of the public.