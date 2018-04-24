'Game of Thrones' season 8: Daenerys back in old costume

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A poster of "Game of Thrones" season 7 of HBO starring Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. GameofThrones/ Facebook

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) may be back in her old costume in “Game of Thrones” season 8. Clarke has teamed up with the charity fundraising platform Omaze to give one lucky winner of a contest the chance to visit the set. In a video that has been released online the actress attempted to tease the production set, and in the process revealed her costume.

In a video posted on YouTube, Clarke can be seen wearing the same grey/white winter clothes that she wore in season 7. The actress pointed out that this is the last season of the show, and tried to give the fans a tour of the set.

Clarke couldn’t gain an entry into the set, and the actress showed her mock anger about not being able to tease any of the locations. She then showed how she got the keys to gain entry into the set, and the funny video included a fake alarm that Clark “triggered” by using the key.

The only shot of the set that the fans get to see in the video, which is supposed to be a set of the show, is a room covered with green screen. Clarke joked about the fans getting to see the Iron Throne. Of course there is nothing there to see.

Clarke then tried to read a line from the script. She began with her character looking at her dragons, but the rest of it has been censored. The actress realised that the makers of the video would censor the lines, and again displayed some mock anger.

Towards the end, fellow cast member Kit Harington (Jon Snow) joins in, but only to inform Clarke that she has to stop the video. The actress is helping to raise funds for the RCN Foundation, an independent charity supporting nursing  to improve the health and well-being of the public. 

Related
Join the Discussion
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Australia is best placed to benefit in the US-China trade tug-of-war
Starbucks to close US stores on May 29 for racial bias training
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s holding back regional economies in trouble
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than baby boomers and millennials in other countries
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
More Business
Black men arrested at Starbucks: ‘We were there for only 2 minutes’
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘sincere wish’ at CHOGM: Prince Charles as Head of Commonwealth
Fair Work clears Canberra businessowner over firing of anti-gay marriage contractor
Southwest 1380: Woman partially sucked out of plane named as Jennifer Riordan
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
More News
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Casting announcement teases possible spoiler
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Emilia Clarke set tour
‘Outlander’ season 4: Lord John story more than unrequited love
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Paul Rudd reprising his role
'The Orville' season 2: Night shoot in the wilderness
‘The Orville’ season 2: Seth MacFarlane thanks production crew
'Suits' season 7 two part finale: The Wedding
‘Suits’ season 7 episode 16 preview
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car