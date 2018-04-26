'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: Battle or King's Landing

The cast and crew of “Game of Thrones” season 8 are preparing to film a big action sequence in the coming weeks. The scenes that will be filmed now will be for the last battle between Cersei (Lena Headey) and Daenerys (Emilia Clark), and it will be fought near King’s Landing. The following article contains spoilers.

The King’s Landing set is ready, and the filming appears to have begun. According to a report by WatchersontheWall, extras dressed as Dothraki and the Unsullied were spotted on the set recently, suggesting that Dany will attack the city.

Fans who have been following the reports about the production will know that Daenerys’ army was fighting against the Night’s King in the North till a few weeks ago. They may not have won the battle, but for some reason Dany will march south and attack Cersei with full force.

The report notes that while Cersei and Daenerys fight for the Iron Throne, The Night’s King may descend on them with his army.

In some ways the battle for King’s Landing may remind the fans of the Battle of the Five Armies in the “Hobbit” series. Will “Game of Thrones” pull off a similar scene in the finale? Will the warring factions of Westeros come to their senses when they face the Night’s King in the final battle?

The battle in itself is said to be huge, requiring weeks or months of filming. The complex action sequences will reportedly be broken down and filmed separately, so the reports of the filming in the coming days may not give a clear coherent picture of how the battle progresses, but the fans may get to know about at least some of the scenes and the characters involved.

“Game of Thrones” season 8 is set to be released some time in 2019.