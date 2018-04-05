'Game of Thrones' season 8 production update: Trebuchets used on set

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A picture of Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei [left] and Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm [Right] from the HBO TV series "Game of Thrones." Facebook/ Game of Thrones

New pictures from the production set of “Game of Thrones” season 8 have leaked online. The cast and crew are currently filming a big action sequence with huge green screens surrounding the set. Siege weapons like trebuchets are currently being used, but they may be used in a different way on the show. The following article contains spoiler.

Filming continues at the Magheramorne set in Northern Ireland. Trebuchets that were previously being tested near the Titanic studios, where the massive King’s Landing set has been constructed, has been shifted to Magheramorne, where it is currently being put to good use, WatchersontheWall reports.

The cast and crew are currently busy with night shoots. The trebuchet that has been placed on the set has its projectile lit, which means that fire will be used in an action sequence on the show. The trebuchet doesn’t actually fire the projectile, and the report suggests that they may use digital trebuchets to do the actual firing and all the heavy lifting when it comes to the action sequences.  

The pictures and the video have been taken from far, so it isn’t clear which of the cast members or which factions on the show are actually using the trebuchets. It is also not clear if this is in fact a siege that the fans are seeing. The report notes that the trebuchet can be used in a battle to break enemy formations, and they need not necessarily be used to bring down castle walls.

One good use for the fire lit projectiles of the trebuchets is against the Army of the Dead. Fans already know that fire is a good weapon against the wights. The other good methods being dragonglass and Valyrian steel.

It will be interesting to see what weapons and strategies the heroes will use in the battles against the Night King in “Game of Thrones” season 8. The show is expected to air some time in 2019.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car