'Game of Thrones' season 8 filming: Green screen at King's Landing set

By @sachintrivedig on
Cast member Kit Harington poses at a premiere for season 7 of the television series "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 12, 2017.
Cast member Kit Harington poses at a premiere for season 7 of the television series "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 12, 2017. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Filming of “Game of thrones” season 8 at Moneyglass, Ireland appears to have been completed, and the cast and crew may be on a short break at the moment. With the production complete, pictures of the Winterfell set have leaked online. Filming will soon begin at the King’s Landing set that has been built near Titanic studios, and this will be the last leg of the production.

There will be some modifications to the castle in WInterfell. The North will have to brace for the war against the Night King, and Sansa (Sophie Turner) may have done some of the work to defend her ancestral home, as seen in season 7. New pictures posted on WatchersontheWall gives the fans a complete picture of all the modifications made to the outer wall.

The pictures show turrets and battlements to the castle wall, which should come in handy while using bows and arrows against the enemy. But, will they be enough to fight off the huge numbers of the Army of the Dead?

The report also teases pictures of the King’s Landing set, which has finally been completed. The set in itself is a new phenomenon for the show because previously the scenes related to this fictitious city were filmed on site.

One new addition to the King’s Landing set is a large green scene. This suggests that there will be substantial scenes that will be filmed on the streets of the city, especially action sequences. Will the Army of the Dead reach so far down south and threaten the Iron Throne?

More details about what exactly will be filmed at the King’s Landing set will become known in the coming weeks. So far, none of the cast members of “Game of Thrones” season 8 have been spotted near this set. The presence of certain actors here in the coming weeks will hint about the plot of the TV series.

Related
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car