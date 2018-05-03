'Game of Thrones' season 8: Preparations start for the big war scene

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A poster of "Game of Thrones" season 7. Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister Helen Sloan/HBO

The production crew has built a massive set of King’s Landing for “Game of Thrones” season 8, and filming at this location is expected to begin soon. Preparations are currently underway, and it looks like they will be filming a big war sequence here. The following article contains spoilers.

The fact that the producers have built a physical set of King’s Landing this time around, instead of filming on location like they have done before, suggests that there will be some massive action sequence that will be filmed here. The city itself may be destroyed during the war, something which has been hinted at before on the show too.

Now, preparations to film the action sequence have begun. According to a report by WatchersontheWall, defensive weapons like spear racks and arrow-filled ground quivers have been added to the walls of the set. The walls are also adorned with many Lannister flags.

None of the cast members of the TV series have been spotted on the set, but the preparations do suggest that the filming will begin here very soon. Most of the filming this time around has taken place at night, which may have been done to depict the winter conditions accurately on the show.

The timing of the filming suggests that this will be the final war between Cersei (Lena Headey) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). It remains to be seen if this war will be fought after the defeat of the Night’s King or if personal matters of the two sides will be too much for the queens to wait, and Dany may rush down south before defeating the Army of the Dead.

More details about the war may be revealed in the coming weeks, when the filming actually begins. With most of the production already complete this may be the last leg of the filming schedule.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Luis has an office
‘Outlander’: Jamie’s scenes in GIF
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 14 finale will be ‘devastating’
How Kate Middleton pronounces her son Prince Louis’ name [VIDEO]
After 'Infinity War,' Avengers and X-Men crossover possible but 'Would be years away'
After 'Avengers: Infinity War,' Avengers and X-Men crossover possible
Prince Louis’ birth register released
Prince Louis’ birth register released
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car