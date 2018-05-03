'Game of Thrones' season 8: Preparations start for the big war scene

The production crew has built a massive set of King’s Landing for “Game of Thrones” season 8, and filming at this location is expected to begin soon. Preparations are currently underway, and it looks like they will be filming a big war sequence here. The following article contains spoilers.

The fact that the producers have built a physical set of King’s Landing this time around, instead of filming on location like they have done before, suggests that there will be some massive action sequence that will be filmed here. The city itself may be destroyed during the war, something which has been hinted at before on the show too.

Now, preparations to film the action sequence have begun. According to a report by WatchersontheWall, defensive weapons like spear racks and arrow-filled ground quivers have been added to the walls of the set. The walls are also adorned with many Lannister flags.

None of the cast members of the TV series have been spotted on the set, but the preparations do suggest that the filming will begin here very soon. Most of the filming this time around has taken place at night, which may have been done to depict the winter conditions accurately on the show.

The timing of the filming suggests that this will be the final war between Cersei (Lena Headey) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). It remains to be seen if this war will be fought after the defeat of the Night’s King or if personal matters of the two sides will be too much for the queens to wait, and Dany may rush down south before defeating the Army of the Dead.

More details about the war may be revealed in the coming weeks, when the filming actually begins. With most of the production already complete this may be the last leg of the filming schedule.