'Game of Thrones' season 8: New character is 'sad-eyed young girl'

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A poster of "Game of Thrones" season 7. Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister Helen Sloan/HBO

Details about the casting of a minor role for “Game of Thrones” season 8 have surfaced online. Filming continues in Belfast with very few details leaking out this time around. Former cast member Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) visited the city and met up with the actors and a producer of the show, which has led to some speculation about the possibility of his character’s return.

According to a report by Watchers on the Wall the show is casting for the role of a “sad-eyed young girl.” This is an opportunity for young actors who are 9 to 11 years old. The role requires a neutral southern accent, which means that this new character may be seen in or around King’s Landing.

Readers should note that the show is said to be casting another role that is suitable for a young actor, but that is for someone in the north. There will be multiple children in the north this time around.

The “sad-eyed girl” role will reportedly get the young actor to be a part of a big scene with a “leading cast member.” The report speculates this role to be one of the informers of Qyburn (Anton Lesser) or Lord Varys (Conleth Hill). This could also be a child in the city that Cersei (Lena Headey) will interact with or someone that Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) will encounter on the road to the north.

The actor who will be playing the role of the “sad-eyed young girl” will reportedly film her scene on Dec. 8 in Northern Ireland. Sine this is not a substantive role, the filming may wrap quickly for the actor.

Meanwhile, Momoa shared pictures of him meeting his former co-stars on the show. The actor was in Belfast, where he met with Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Executive Producer D. B. Weiss, and other actors.

Crazy mad insane LOVE for this queen it’s truly like bubbles of giggles are in our bellies when we are together. It’s a shame we don’t get to see each other as much as we would like but when we do i feel like a fucking KHAL love u @emilia_clarke always forever Yer Jalan Atthirari Anni #getreadyhereicome #GOTohana #slaps mahalo @bullchinashope1_ for always taking care of me @cristian.bullinachinashop you make it a home away from home brother. Aloha Drogo

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Nov 5, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

Unite the clans. 24hrs in Belfast GOT Super honored to once apart of this show. I love seeing all my friends and new ones @khivju your a fucking legend Mad crazy love to Dan and David and Every one i saw i know u just started good luck with filming the greatest show in history have fun Aloha Drogo

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Nov 8, 2017 at 11:21pm PST

Credit: Jason Momoa/ Instagram

