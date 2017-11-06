'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked pictures of a castle set

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A poster of "Game of Thrones" season 7. Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister Helen Sloan/HBO

Filming for “Game of Thrones” season 8 may have begun, but the construction of some of the sets continue. Leaked pictures from the production set in Northern Ireland show a castle set that is currently being built. The following article contains minor spoilers.

Leaked pictures posted on WatchersontheWall show the construction of a castle set at a location next to Painthall Studios in Belfast. There were no sigils at this set, so it’s difficult to say which House it belongs to.

More pictures from the set have been posted in another report by WatchersontheWall. In addition to the castle set there’s also a tower that is being constructed. More details about this set and its significance may be revealed in the coming weeks when pictures during filming surface online.

Some of the leaked pictures also show the construction of a trebuchet. The report notes that the presence of this weapon suggests that an action sequences may be filmed here soon. Trebuchets are siege weapons that are used to bring down a castle. Since the Night’s King may not be using these weapons in the fight in the North, this may be something that will be used by Cersei’s (Lena Headey) forces to capture the lands in the south.

Filming at this location is said to be scheduled for night. With the winter finally arriving in Westeros, the final season is expected to be darker in tone. Winters in this fantasy world lasts for years. During this time there won’t be any sun, and there will be children who live there whole lives in darkness. This is often referred to as the long night.

The producers are yet to announce a release date for “Game of Thrones” season 8. There will be just six episodes in this final installment of the popular TV series.

