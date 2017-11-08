'Game of Thrones' season 8: Meera Reed story may have ended already

Meera Reed
Cast member Ellie Kendrick as Meera Reed in HBO TV series "Game of Thrones." Facebook/ Game of Thrones

Filming for “Game of Thrones” season 8 has begun, and many of the cast members have already been spotted in Belfast. However, Ellie Kendrick (Meera Reed) is yet to get a call, asking her to join the team on set, the actress revealed in a recent interview. This suggests that her character may not be back in the final instalment of the TV series. The following article contains minor spoilers from the episodes that have already aired.

In an interview with Metro, Kendrick was asked if she will be coming back in the popular HBO series. “Not as far as I know,” she said. The actress doesn’t know for sure at this point and is waiting for a call from producers to say that she will be back.

The script read-through with all the main actors has already taken place, so it looks like Kendrick will not be back. Meera may have served her purpose by helping Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright), having seen leaving Winterfell, where the action takes place in season 8.

Meanwhile, Wright shared a fan theory about a character. In an interview with TIME, the actor said he likes the idea that the old Three-Eyed Crow is actually the older Bran, who went back in time to guide his younger self. The dialogue, “The time has come… for you to become me” further strengthens this theory. Wright did not confirm that the theory is right, so fans will have to wait and watch the show to find out.

Filming for “Game of Thrones” season 8 is currently ongoing in Northern Ireland. Some of the leaked pictures suggest that they are currently filming scenes related to Winterfell. With the Night’s King invasion, a major part of the fighting is expected to take place in the North.

