'Game of Thrones' season 8: More cast members finish filming

By @sachintrivedig on
Joe Dempsie
Actor Joe Dempsie, who plays Gendry on "Game of Thrones," poses for a photo Instagram/josephdempsie

One by one, all the cast members of “Game of Thrones” season 8 are wrapping up their work. After Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) finished all her scenes, Joe Dempsie (Gendry) and Hannah Murray (Gilly) have also finished their work.

In an interview with The Daily Dot, Murray confirmed that she has just finished filming her very last scene for the show. Just like the other cast members of the show, Murray too had a “very emotional” experience of working on the show for the last time. The actress pointed out that the cast members still have to do press tours and other promotion activities, which means they will still get to meet, but she added that it’s not going to be the same as filming their scenes together.

There have been reports stating that the show has filmed multiple endings, to make sure the spoilers don’t leak out like they have before. Murray doesn’t know if this is indeed the case. She said that if they have filmed an alternate ending she may have been “fooled” about how the story ends.

Meanwhile, Dempsie also talked about the emotional state of all the actors on the last day he was filming his scenes. In an interview with Insider actor said that he thought he was fine, and even finished filming his scenes without any incident. However, things were not so easy when he saw others film their scenes on their last day, which was incidentally Dempsie’s last day too.

“I'm fine until I see someone else trying not to cry, at which point I'm done," Dempsie said.

Dempsie compared the ending of the show to the school coming to an end. The end of the TV series means that the cast members will have to make a real effort to keep in touch, and they can no longer take for granted the annual meeting on the set like before.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Investigators: Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed by Russian missile
Australian grandmother Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto sentenced to death in Malaysia
Telstra’s network outages cause electronic ankle bracelets to fail
2 Australian embassy officials in South Africa sacked over alleged visa bribing
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
More News
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: Cast members meet fans on set
‘Suits’ season 8: Katherine Heigl teases her entry
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Plan to fight Ghost
‘The Walking Dead’ season 9: Lauren Cohan in fewer episodes
Meghan Markle’s acting career now detailed in her royal bio page
Meghan Markle’s acting career now detailed in her royal bio page
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3': Mark Hamill James Gunn meet
James Gunn and Mark Hamill meet for coffee
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car