'Game of Thrones' season 8: More cast members finish filming

One by one, all the cast members of “Game of Thrones” season 8 are wrapping up their work. After Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) finished all her scenes, Joe Dempsie (Gendry) and Hannah Murray (Gilly) have also finished their work.

In an interview with The Daily Dot, Murray confirmed that she has just finished filming her very last scene for the show. Just like the other cast members of the show, Murray too had a “very emotional” experience of working on the show for the last time. The actress pointed out that the cast members still have to do press tours and other promotion activities, which means they will still get to meet, but she added that it’s not going to be the same as filming their scenes together.

There have been reports stating that the show has filmed multiple endings, to make sure the spoilers don’t leak out like they have before. Murray doesn’t know if this is indeed the case. She said that if they have filmed an alternate ending she may have been “fooled” about how the story ends.

Meanwhile, Dempsie also talked about the emotional state of all the actors on the last day he was filming his scenes. In an interview with Insider actor said that he thought he was fine, and even finished filming his scenes without any incident. However, things were not so easy when he saw others film their scenes on their last day, which was incidentally Dempsie’s last day too.

“I'm fine until I see someone else trying not to cry, at which point I'm done," Dempsie said.

Dempsie compared the ending of the show to the school coming to an end. The end of the TV series means that the cast members will have to make a real effort to keep in touch, and they can no longer take for granted the annual meeting on the set like before.