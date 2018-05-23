'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked pictures tease action sequence

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A poster of "Game of Thrones" season 7. Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister Helen Sloan/HBO

Filming of “Game of Thrones” season 8 is nearly complete, and the cast and crew are currently filming an action sequence at the King’s Landing set. Newly leaked pictures from the set tease the filming of a battle scene, with all the action being captured on the cameras mounted on cranes or on the city walls. The following article contains spoilers.

Pictures posted on WatcersontheWall, show charred gate towers of the entrance to King’s Landing. The city gates appear to have been breached, and judging by the fire damage; it may be the work of dragons.

This action sequence is being filmed from the top of the Lannister-held Red Keep gate. So, the fans may get a bird’s eye view of the battle.

Meanwhile, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau teased some details about what to expect in the final season of the show in a recent interview, WinterisComing reports. His character on the show was last seen heading north, to join Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and the others in the fight against the Army of the Dead. Waldau teased that the reunion of Jaime and Jon will bring back some interesting memories from the past.

Jaime and Jon met before in the very first season. Waldau teased that the fans will get some nostalgia after seeing the things the two characters will say to each other in the final season. The Lannister was condescending about Jon joining the Night’s Watch, and now he will be requesting to join the army led by the King in the North.

Looking back at all the things Jaime has done in his life, Waldau explained that his character has lived most of his life on his sister/lover’s terms. In the last season he finally saw her the way the rest of the world saw her. What broke Jaime’s heart was the realisation that Cersei (Lena Headey) was using him.

When asked to describe the next season in three words, Waldau said “Surprising. Enormous. Heartbreaking.”

#Throwbackthursday with @iamlenaheadey #Bodyguard __

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on May 17, 2018 at 1:20pm PDT

Credit: Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson/ Instagram

