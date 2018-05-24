'Game of Thrones' season 8: Emilia Clarke teases emotional last scene

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) has finished filming her part of “Game of Thrones” season 8. In recent interviews, she talked about how emotional it was for her to film her last scene, and how the crew members supported her during that time.

“It f---ked me up,” Clarke said in an interview with VanityFair. “Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is . . .”

Clarke is currently busy promoting her new film “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” The actress joked about the fact that everything in her life is a “spoiler.” She has to promote her projects without divulging too much of the plot or the scenes, which is a very challenging job in itself.

In another interview, Clarke spoke more about what it was like to film the last scene on the set with the team that she has worked with for nearly a decade now, abcnews reports. "It really is the most heartbreaking thing to be filming the last of anything," Clarke said. The actress apparently became an “emotional wreck” on the set. “They're like 'Emilia...it's OK' and I'm like, 'But it's the last time!'"

Even though Clarke was emotional on the set, she said that she wasn’t necessarily filming an emotional scene. The actress was just feeling sad on her last day on the set.

As far as the ending is concerned, some of the cast members have already said that it is going to be bittersweet. There are just six episodes on the show, and there may be many deaths featured on the show.

The last season will focus on the final battle against the Night’s King, and the fight for the Iron Throne. Some of the cast members have already wrapped their work, but the filming of season 8 is still ongoing.