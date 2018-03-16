'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked picture of Danny

A newly leaked picture of “Game of Thrones” season 8 shows Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) filming a scene. Meanwhile, a video of Kit Harington (Jon Snow) wearing a part of his costume on the production set has also surfaced online. The following article contains minor spoilers.

A leaked picture posted on Reddit, shows Danny chatting with Jon Snow. The two characters appear to be inside a tent. Will their combined army make camp in the show before attacking the Night’s King? They may now have all the dragonglass they need to give them at least a fighting chance in the war.

A video posted on YouTube shows Harrington wishing Stephen Curry a happy birthday. The actor was filmed right outside his trailer on the production set of the show. He can be seen wearing a part of the costume that goes under the armour. Readers should note that he wore something similar under the armour in the previous season too.

While the war goes on, Sean Bean (Ned Stark) told The Huffington Post the last words of his character just before his death. There have been a lot of theories about what Ned was saying, but the actor has finally revealed that his character was just saying a prayer.

Expectations are huge on the final instalment of the popular fantasy series. In an interview with The Express Tribune cast member Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont) said that the script of the final season has satiated his expectations and hopes, but he added that it is difficult to satisfy everybody in a big show like this.

Filming for “Game of Thrones” season 8 is currently ongoing. There will be only six episodes on the show. The show is set to air sometime next year and the producers are yet to announce an exact release date.