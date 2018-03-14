'Game of Thrones' season 8: Expect a lot of deaths

'Game of Thrones'
There will be a lot of deaths featured in “Game of Thrones” season 8. During a panel discussion at INTV conference in Israel HBO executives teased details about what it was like during the script read through for the cast members, and how they all reacted to the death scenes.

Many of the characters on the show are already dead. Of those that remain, the storylines are all coming together. But the deaths will continue in the next season.

HBO SVP of drama Francesca Orsi teased the reaction of the cast members during the script read through that took place in Belfast last year, The Hollywood Reporter reports. None of the actors were apparently given the scripts before hand, and they all found out what happens right there- together.

“It was a really powerful moment in our lives and our careers,” Orsi said. The cast members read one death after another in the scripts, Orsi said. All the actors were reportedly in tears by the time they finished reading the last few words of the script. After reading, there was applause that lasted 15 minutes.

“It was amazing,” Orsi said. “By the very end, everyone looked down and looked up and tears were in their eyes.”

Just how many more characters will die? Who will remain standing by the end of the wars? The fans will have to wait and watch the show to find out.

While this is the last season of the show, the fans can still look forward to more stories based on Westeros. HBO is planning a few spin-off series. It isn’t clear how many shows will be green lighted at the moment. Orsi revealed that the budget for the spin-offs will be more than $50 million (about AU$63) per season. This budget is bigger than the budget for the first few season of “Game of Thrones.”

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car