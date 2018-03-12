'Game of Thrones' season 8: 'Expect the unexpected'

By @sachintrivedig on
Jorah
Actor Iain Glen as Jorah in HBO TV series "Game of Thrones." Facebook/ Game of Thrones

“Always expect the unexpected,” Ian Glen (Jorah Mormont) teased about “Game of Thrones” season 8 in a recent interview. Meanwhile, new pictures from the production set at Northern Ireland have leaked online that reveal a massive battle in the North.

The popular HBO TV series is known for unexpected twists and turns, and that is what Glen told fans to expect in the final season of the show in an interview with India Today. The actor teased that the show this time around has “loads of surprises.”

As far as the storyline of Jorah is concerned, Glen said that his character will now be seen as a “permanent fixture” in Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) inner circle. The heroes will have to fight the biggest war of their lives as the Night King invades Westeroes with his seemingly unstoppable Army of the Dead.

"The scale on which the final season has been mounted is amazing,” Glen said. The actor added that the final season will reflect how this is the “biggest TV show ever.” Filming has been ongoing for a long time, even though there are only six episodes to shoot. Glen said that this is because they are filming some highly complicated sequences.

The long production schedule means that the fans will have to wait till 2019 to watch the show. Glen said that the long gap will only add to the fan frenzy.

Meanwhile, new pictures from the production set in Moneyglass, Northern Ireland have leaked online. The pictures posted on Watchers on the Wall show the filming of a massive battle sequence in the North. The following portion of the article contains spoilers.

Winterfell will see some massive action in “Game of Thrones” season 8. The leaked pictures show blood-stained walls, and props of Unsullied corpses lying on the ground near the walls of the castle set.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car