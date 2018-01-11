'Game of Thrones' season 8: Jaqen could kill the Night King

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A picture of a White Walker from HBO TV series "Game of Thrones." Facebook/ Game of Thrones

“Game of Thrones” season 8 will be the final chapter in the story that began in 2011. The biggest villain in Westeros is the Night King, who the heroes will have to face one last time in 2019. In a recent interview, cast member Tom Wlaschiha (Jaqen H’ghar) shared his thoughts on how his character could potentially kill the villain.

In an interview with Wlaschiha posted on the Facebook page of BBC Entertainment News, the big question is who will kill the Night King. The two characters who could potentially strike the killing blow are Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Jon Snow (kit Harrington), but the other less likely character to kill the villain is Jaqen H’ghar.

Wlaschiha said that his character certainly could kill the Night King, but pointed out that such things happen in their own time. So, the actor teased, he can’t give a date on which the villain will fall. The actor later said that if his character is given the Night King’s name then he could “technically” kill him.

At the moment the fans are only beginning to see the depth of the Night King’s powers, and if in fact he can be hurt by regular weapons. The wights and the White Walkers are vulnerable to Dragonglass and Valyrian steel, but it remains to be seen if the same holds good for the big baddie himself.

In another interview with Manila Bulletin, Wlaschiha said that although there are many storylines that can be explored on the show, it is a good idea for it to end with season 8. The actor said that the fans have been looking forward to the end for a long time now, and that it is only fair that they are given what they have been waiting for.

Filming of “Game of Thrones” season 8 is currently ongoing. The show is set to return sometime in 2019.

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
LeBron James hits career low as Cavaliers lose to Timberwolves
Alexis Sanchez could join Manchester City by weekend
Lakers Trade News: Julius Randle, Jordan Clarskon, Larry Nance available
2017 Ashes: Australia complete 4-0 series rout of England
2018 Australian Open draw live stream: How to watch online
2018 Australian Open draw live stream: How to watch online
NBA Trade News: Pistons, Jazz, Blazers target Nikola Mirotic
NBA Trade News: Pistons, Jazz, Blazers target Nikola Mirotic
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Luke’s legacy
‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special threatened with lawsuit after classic character’s kin appearance
‘Poldark’ season 4: Film crew spotted at Lloyds Amphitheatre
‘Outlander’ season 4: Caitriona Balfe teases new beginning
'Coronation Street' Jan. 12 spoilers: Simon rips off Eva, Toyah and Leanne
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Jan. 12 [VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' Jan. 10-12 spoilers: Ashley becomes a target
'The Young and the Restless' Jan. 10-12 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car