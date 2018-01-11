'Game of Thrones' season 8: Jaqen could kill the Night King

“Game of Thrones” season 8 will be the final chapter in the story that began in 2011. The biggest villain in Westeros is the Night King, who the heroes will have to face one last time in 2019. In a recent interview, cast member Tom Wlaschiha (Jaqen H’ghar) shared his thoughts on how his character could potentially kill the villain.

In an interview with Wlaschiha posted on the Facebook page of BBC Entertainment News, the big question is who will kill the Night King. The two characters who could potentially strike the killing blow are Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Jon Snow (kit Harrington), but the other less likely character to kill the villain is Jaqen H’ghar.

Wlaschiha said that his character certainly could kill the Night King, but pointed out that such things happen in their own time. So, the actor teased, he can’t give a date on which the villain will fall. The actor later said that if his character is given the Night King’s name then he could “technically” kill him.

At the moment the fans are only beginning to see the depth of the Night King’s powers, and if in fact he can be hurt by regular weapons. The wights and the White Walkers are vulnerable to Dragonglass and Valyrian steel, but it remains to be seen if the same holds good for the big baddie himself.

In another interview with Manila Bulletin, Wlaschiha said that although there are many storylines that can be explored on the show, it is a good idea for it to end with season 8. The actor said that the fans have been looking forward to the end for a long time now, and that it is only fair that they are given what they have been waiting for.

Filming of “Game of Thrones” season 8 is currently ongoing. The show is set to return sometime in 2019.