'Game of Thrones' season 8: Fan raises money to see Ghost again

With just six episodes in “Game of Thrones” season 8, not everyone in the huge cast may get enough screen time. Yet, one fan is keen on making sure that Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) direwolf Ghost is back in the final installment of the popular TV series. A fund raising campaign is currently underway to make sure that this happens.

Ghost is one of the last two remaining direwolves, still alive on the show. However, the animal was hardly seen in the previous season. The scenes were cut because of budgetary constraints. So, Jon Snow was mostly on his own wherever he travelled to.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started by a fan to make sure that the same budgetary constraints don’t stop the producers from bringing back Ghost. The goal is to raise £500,000 (around AU$880,000) for the CGI. As of this writing it has been six days since the launch of the campaign and no money has been raised. So, the chances of seeing the direwolf again seem bleak.

Filming of the last season of the popular fantasy TV series has been ongoing for a while now in Northern Ireland. However, since the show will only air in 2019, and all the CGI is usually added after the filming wraps, the producers may still be able to add Ghost if the campaign is successful in raising the money.

One of the comments to the campaign states that the studio has the money to bring back Ghost if they want to. It seems like bringing back Ghost will be more of a choice that depends on the story rather than the money. The comment suggests that the campaign may be a joke, and hopes that people don’t donate the money.

“Game of Thrones” season 8 will focus on the final war between the living and the dead, as well as the fight between the forces in the north against Cersei (Lena Headey) and Euron (Pilou Asbæk).