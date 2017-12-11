'Game of Thrones' season 8: Fan raises money to see Ghost again

By @sachintrivedig on
Cast member Kit Harington poses at a premiere for season 7 of the television series "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 12, 2017.
Cast member Kit Harington poses at a premiere for season 7 of the television series "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 12, 2017. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

With just six episodes in “Game of Thrones” season 8, not everyone in the huge cast may get enough screen time. Yet, one fan is keen on making sure that Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) direwolf Ghost is back in the final installment of the popular TV series. A fund raising campaign is currently underway to make sure that this happens.

Ghost is one of the last two remaining direwolves, still alive on the show. However, the animal was hardly seen in the previous season. The scenes were cut because of budgetary constraints. So, Jon Snow was mostly on his own wherever he travelled to.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started by a fan to make sure that the same budgetary constraints don’t stop the producers from bringing back Ghost. The goal is to raise £500,000 (around AU$880,000) for the CGI. As of this writing it has been six days since the launch of the campaign and no money has been raised. So, the chances of seeing the direwolf again seem bleak.

Filming of the last season of the popular fantasy TV series has been ongoing for a while now in Northern Ireland. However, since the show will only air in 2019, and all the CGI is usually added after the filming wraps, the producers may still be able to add Ghost if the campaign is successful in raising the money.

One of the comments to the campaign states that the studio has the money to bring back Ghost if they want to. It seems like bringing back Ghost will be more of a choice that depends on the story rather than the money. The comment suggests that the campaign may be a joke, and hopes that people don’t donate the money.

“Game of Thrones” season 8 will focus on the final war between the living and the dead, as well as the fight between the forces in the north against Cersei (Lena Headey) and Euron (Pilou Asbæk). 

Related
Join the Discussion
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star close to finalising deal
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
2017 Ashes: Australia claim 2-0 lead with Adelaide Test victory
Russia banned from Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics for anti-doping rules manipulation
LeBron James is playing 'NBA 2K18' to prepare for Isaiah Thomas
LeBron James is playing 'NBA 2K18' to prepare for Isaiah Thomas
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
'Coronation Street' Dec. 11 spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 11 'All Is Bright' spoilers
'Days Of Our Lives' Dec. 8 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Dec. 8 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Outlander' season 4 teaser trailer: Living the American dream
‘Outlander’ season 4: Filming in -7 degrees
‘My Kitchen Rules 2018’ axes all-female team over unacceptable behaviour
‘My Kitchen Rules 2018’ axes all-female team over unacceptable behaviour
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car