'Game of Thrones' season 8: Filming in Iceland again

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
Filming for “Game of Thrones” season 8 is currently ongoing in Northern Ireland. A new report now confirms that the cast and crew will be shifting to Iceland to film for a few days in February. Meanwhile, Liam Cunningham (Davos) has promised a “fantastic finish” to the popular TV series.

According to a report by Visir the cast and crew will be there in Iceland in February for only a few days. The exact dates have not been finalised because the filming will depend on the snowfall. The production will take place during winter, so the producers may be looking for heavy snowfall to depict the right weather conditions on the show.

Iceland has played host to the cast and crew before, but this time they have to show the peak winter conditions in the TV series, as winter has finally arrived. It will be interesting to see if the scenes filmed here are that of the locations beyond the Wall or of the Stark lands in the north.

Given the secrecy surrounding the production, even the cast members were not given the scripts this year till the table read. In a recent interview with Metro, Cunningham confirmed that he has “read everything” and also “seen everything,” now that they are well into the filming.

Cunningham said that the final season will have “beautiful storytelling” as always, with “huge surprises.” The actor teased how some of the scenes came as a surprise for the cast members too when they all read the script. The actor promised a “fantastic, fantastic finish to this incredible story.”

For fans who were hoping for the show to go on even after “Game of Thrones” season 8, Cunningham pointed out that this is a story that has a start, middle, and an end, and they would be doing a “disserve” to the story if they continued beyond its “natural finish.”

