'Game of Thrones' season 8: Sansa's challenge without Littlefinger

By @sachintrivedig on
Sophie Turner
Actor Sophie Turner arrives at a screening of X-Men Apocalypse at a cinema in London, Britain, May 9, 2016. Reuters/Hannah McKay

Sansa Stark has her work cut out in “Game of Thrones” season 8, cast member Sophie Turner confirmed in a recent interview. The actress spoke about facing new challenges without her character’s mentor Littlefinger (Aidan Turner). The following article contains spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

Littlefinger, despite all his shortcomings, loved Sansa and advised her to the best of his ability. Now that he is gone, the Lady of Winterfell will have to face the new threat the whole realm is facing without her mentor on her side.

In an interview with Variety, Turner admitted that it was going to be “tricky” for her character. By the end of the last season Sansa seemed in a relatively comfortable position. She was back at Winterfell, and was the Lady there with a strong army to command. She was reunited with her family, and had vanquished the Boltons. This may have given her the confidence to execute Littlefinger, but she wasn’t expecting another big threat from beyond the Wall.

“This season, there’s a new threat, and all of a sudden she finds herself somewhat back in the deep end,” Turner said. The actress also added that it will be a test for her character to be able to deal with the new problem on her own, without the help of Littlefinger. On the question of whether the problem she will face will be the White Walkers or a political fight; the actress asked the fans to wait and watch.

Production of the last season started in October, and Turner said that they have another six-seven months of filming left. The actress described the atmosphere on the set as being very emotional, with the cast members staying in town a bit longer and going out for meals more often together.

Turner also confirmed that “Game of Thrones” season 8 will premiere in 2019. There will be just six episodes in the final installment of the popular TV series.

