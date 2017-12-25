'Game of Thrones' season 8: Exciting posters created by fans

Actors Gwendoline Christie [left] and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau [right] play the roles of Brienne of Tarth and Jaime Lannister respective in HBO TV series "Game of Thrones." Facebook/Game of Thrones. Jeff Kravitz/HBO

The wait for the release of “Game of Thrones” season 8 will be a long one. The cast and crew are currently busy filming, which is expected to last till next year, and the show is expected to premier sometime in 2019. Meanwhile, some of the fans have come up with some exciting posters.

The first artwork posted on WinterisComing just shows the frozen number eight. Winter finally arrived on the show, and the next season will cover the fantasy kingdom with snow. The cold weather is coincided by the invasion in the north, so there is a lot of gloom and doom in store before the fans can dream of spring. The following portion of the article contains spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

The second poster is about the expected dragon fight. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) will have to face the Night King again in the final season, and this time each of them will get their own mount. The Khaleesi will ride Drogon and her adversary will ride the resurrected zombie Viserion. The live dragon will breathe fire and the dead creature will breathe cold air that is so cool that it actually burns.

The third poster shows two pregnant queens. In the last season Cersei (Lena Headey) found out that she is pregnant with Jaime’s (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) child, whereas Daenerys may be carrying Jon Snow’s (Kit Harrington) baby.

The last poster is inspired by Bruce Campbell (Ash) starring 1992 film “Army of Darkness.” The poster focuses on the love story between Jamie and Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), something that the fans have been hoping to see for a while now. This love story finally has a chance, judging by the way things are going for the two characters.

After “Game of Thrones” season 8 there are a few spin-off TV series that are currently being planned. It remains to be seen which TV show(s) gets made.