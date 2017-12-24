'Game of Thrones' season 8 filming to wrap next year

“Game of Thrones” season 8 may have only six episodes, but the filming seems to be just as long as that of a regular 10 episodes season. In a recent interview, cast member Ben Crompton (Eddison Tollett) revealed that the filming will wrap next year. Meanwhile, new pictures from the production set of the show have leaked online.

Filming of the popular fantasy TV series has been ongoing for a while now. In an interview with Metro, Crompton explained that there is a lot of filming that they have to do for the six episodes because this is the last one,. So, the cast and crew want to make sure that they end the long running show in a memorable way.

“We’re going out with a bang,” Crompton said. How exactly are they going to accomplish this? The actor was tight lipped about teasing any details. He didn’t even talk about how big a role his character will play on the show this time around. Crompton is just grateful that his character has lasted this long on a show that is infamous for killing off even some of its biggest characters.

As far as the ending is concerned, Crompton pointed out that no matter what ending the producers have decided to go with, there will always be some fans who will have their opinion about it. However, the actor said that he would be surprised if the fans are disappointed by the ending, especially since a lot of love and effort has been poured into this project.

Meanwhile, new pictures from the production set have leaked online. The pictures posted on Watchers on the Wall show the set for King’s Landing. In the past Dubrovnik, Croatia stood in for the fantasy city, but this time the producers are building the sets of the city.