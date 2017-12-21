'Game of Thrones' season 8: Isaac Hempstead Wright on 'sad' ending

By @sachintrivedig on
Isaac Hempstead Wright
Cast member Isaac Hempstead Wright attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles April 10, 2016. Reuters/Phil McCarten

“Game of Thrones” season 8 is eagerly awaited across the globe. The final installment of the fantasy TV series will show how the story will end, putting to rest all the theories about the various characters once and for all. However, the ending will be a particularly emotional one for the cast, many of whom have grown up working on it.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, cast member Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) said that knowing that this is the last of the show will “definitely bother people.” The people who may be most affected by the ending may be the cast members, but Wright feels that the actors will not feel the full impact of the end of the show till after filming wraps. He said that the end of the filming is “going to hit hard.”

There have been a lot of fans who were hoping the show goes on a little longer than what has been planned currently. There are just six episodes left on the show in the final season. Wright, however, feels that it is the right decision to end the TV series quickly, as planned, rather than stretching the content to last 10 episodes, which he feels would have been done only to make more money.

Wright explained that the producers of the show know exactly how the story should end, and six episodes are what is needed to tell this story. The actor feels that the final season should not have any “unnecessary episodes,” and that it should leave the fans thinking that they didn’t get enough of the story, leaving them wanting for more.

Filming for “Game of Thrones” season 8 has been ongoing for a while now, but the show is expected to air only in 2019. Wright feels that the fans have a higher standard for the show this time around, and will be keenly watching every detail on the show. However, the actor feels that the team behind the series will be able to deliver once again! As far as the ending is concerned, he feels that it will be different for different people. For some fans it may be a “happy” ending while for others it may be “sad.”

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
NBA Trade News: Thunder not ready to move Paul George
Australian golfer Mark Hensby suspended for doping violation
Lakers nearly drafted Tracy McGrady in 1997
2017 Ashes: Australia clinch 3-0 series victory at Perth
Jarryd Hayne likely to escape ban over sexual assault claim
Jarryd Hayne likely to escape ban over sexual assault claim
Ferrari threaten to quit F1 in 2021 over engine regulations
Ferrari threaten to quit F1 in 2021 over engine regulations
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: Storyline teased
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: What to expect
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 12 spoilers
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Poe had a different role
'Young Sheldon' season 1 episode 9 preview: Toughest challenge yet
‘Young Sheldon’ episode 9 preview: Teaching Georgie math
'NCIS' season 15 episode 11 spoilers: Bishop and Torres go undercover
'NCIS' season 15 episode 11 ‘High Tide’ spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car