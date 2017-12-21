'Game of Thrones' season 8: Isaac Hempstead Wright on 'sad' ending

“Game of Thrones” season 8 is eagerly awaited across the globe. The final installment of the fantasy TV series will show how the story will end, putting to rest all the theories about the various characters once and for all. However, the ending will be a particularly emotional one for the cast, many of whom have grown up working on it.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, cast member Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) said that knowing that this is the last of the show will “definitely bother people.” The people who may be most affected by the ending may be the cast members, but Wright feels that the actors will not feel the full impact of the end of the show till after filming wraps. He said that the end of the filming is “going to hit hard.”

There have been a lot of fans who were hoping the show goes on a little longer than what has been planned currently. There are just six episodes left on the show in the final season. Wright, however, feels that it is the right decision to end the TV series quickly, as planned, rather than stretching the content to last 10 episodes, which he feels would have been done only to make more money.

Wright explained that the producers of the show know exactly how the story should end, and six episodes are what is needed to tell this story. The actor feels that the final season should not have any “unnecessary episodes,” and that it should leave the fans thinking that they didn’t get enough of the story, leaving them wanting for more.

Filming for “Game of Thrones” season 8 has been ongoing for a while now, but the show is expected to air only in 2019. Wright feels that the fans have a higher standard for the show this time around, and will be keenly watching every detail on the show. However, the actor feels that the team behind the series will be able to deliver once again! As far as the ending is concerned, he feels that it will be different for different people. For some fans it may be a “happy” ending while for others it may be “sad.”